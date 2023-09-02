Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $563.21. 2,234,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $569.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.01 and a 200 day moving average of $427.99.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
