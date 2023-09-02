TCTC Holdings LLC Has $76.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $76,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.01. 1,217,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

