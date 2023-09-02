TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 8,293 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 6,321,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.65.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
