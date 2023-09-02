Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.55.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.