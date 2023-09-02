Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,345 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

