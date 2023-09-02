Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after buying an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,286,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 2,997,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

