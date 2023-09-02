1,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.11. 4,970,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

