Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises 4.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.56. 1,004,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,525. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.36. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

