Korea Investment CORP Sells 125,793 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,793 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.