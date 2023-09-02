Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.45 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 97,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 179,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 935.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 110,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 99,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. 5,250,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

