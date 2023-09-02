Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.92.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

