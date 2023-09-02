Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 1,556,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

