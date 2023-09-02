iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,574.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 984,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

