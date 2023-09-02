HRT Financial LP Sells 224,756 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224,756 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MPC traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,320. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

