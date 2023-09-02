Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,418,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,075. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

