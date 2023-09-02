HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

