Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,941 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.39. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

