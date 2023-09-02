Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,603 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 43,808,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,030,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.