Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 741 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.5 %

YUMC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 1,558,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,811. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

