Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $981,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

