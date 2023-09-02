Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $54.52. 1,558,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,811. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.