Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 149,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,520,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 7,032,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,328. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

