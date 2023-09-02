Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Decreased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Kellogg by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kellogg by 267.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kellogg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,704. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

