ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

