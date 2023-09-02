Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $128.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average is $176.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

