Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $491.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.