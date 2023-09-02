Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $52.69. 536,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

