Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVOG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $97.29.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

