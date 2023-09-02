Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 62,845,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,287,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.