Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,012,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,949,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,891,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

View Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,725,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,034. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.