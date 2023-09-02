Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $17,971.80 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,883.63 or 1.00047913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

