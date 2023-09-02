Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.88 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $196.13 million and $2.88 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel's total supply is 6,265,589,039 coins.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

