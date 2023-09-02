Premia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.36 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $17,218.41 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

