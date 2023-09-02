Miramar Capital LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.46 on Friday, hitting $485.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,383,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.75 and its 200 day moving average is $348.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

