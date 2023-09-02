Miramar Capital LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.27.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,146. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

