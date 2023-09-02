Trellis Advisors LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

