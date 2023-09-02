Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $146.82. 7,903,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

