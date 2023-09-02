Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.94. 2,727,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,009. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

