Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. 3,357,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Stories
