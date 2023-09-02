Trellis Advisors LLC Has $681,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 920,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,161,000 after buying an additional 145,165 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,860,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 104,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,663,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

