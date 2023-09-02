775,000 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,818,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.2% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 566,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,392,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,097,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 405,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.51. 596,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,249. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

