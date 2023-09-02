Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.96% of Riskified worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 48.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Performance

RSKD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 566,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,740. Riskified Ltd. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.