Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 512,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

