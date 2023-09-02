Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 202,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,642. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

