Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 267 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 1,349,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

