Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Boosted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,734,093. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 54,856,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,622,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.