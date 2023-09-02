47,617 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. Boeing makes up 1.0% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.40. 3,658,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,781. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

