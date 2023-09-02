Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,443 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

IGI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,741. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.