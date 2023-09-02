FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

PANW stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.72. 2,126,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,090 shares of company stock valued at $49,995,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

