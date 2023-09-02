FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 34,139 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.14 and a 200 day moving average of $272.57. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

